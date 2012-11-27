November 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Credit Mutuel Arkea

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date December 10, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 40bp

Reoffer price 99.899

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 45bp

Payment Date December 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, DZ Bank, LBBW

& Credit Mutuel Arkea

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011365261

Data supplied by International Insider.