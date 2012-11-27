November 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Volvo Treasury AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 03, 2016

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.612

Yield 2.62 pct

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.6 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 03, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 120bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 120bp

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date December 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Handelsbanken & Nordea Markets

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-100

ISIN Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.