November 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Caixa Geral De Depositos SA
(CGD)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date December 4, 2015
Coupon 5.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.664
Spread 566.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OBL
Payment Date December 4, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CaixaBI, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Ba3 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
