Selloff in materials pull Australia shares down, NZ also fall
Feb 24A selloff in materials stocks knocked Australia's shares on Friday morning, with losses led by mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto.
November 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Total Capital International SA
Guarantor Total SA
Issue Amount C$100 million
Maturity Date December 07, 2017
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 101.6
Payment Date December 07, 2012
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0861827268
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
Feb 24A selloff in materials stocks knocked Australia's shares on Friday morning, with losses led by mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto.
* By year-end, total capital adequacy ratio (car) was at 15.5 pct with common equity tier 1 (cet-1) ratio at 12.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 23 A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck northern Zambia early on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.