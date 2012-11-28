UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
November 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower AIB Mortgage Bank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date December 05, 2015
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.755
Spread 270 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 318bp
over the OBL
Payment Date December 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan &
UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.