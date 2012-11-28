Selloff in materials pull Australia shares down, NZ also fall
Feb 24A selloff in materials stocks knocked Australia's shares on Friday morning, with losses led by mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto.
November 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Swedbank AB
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date December 5, 2022
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.982
Spread 215 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 261.4bp
Over the OBL 164
Payment Date December 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Barclays, BNP Paribas, HSBC
& Swedbank Markets
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
ISIN XS0861583887
Data supplied by International Insider.
* By year-end, total capital adequacy ratio (car) was at 15.5 pct with common equity tier 1 (cet-1) ratio at 12.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 23 A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck northern Zambia early on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.