November 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 5, 2022

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.982

Spread 215 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 261.4bp

Over the OBL 164

Payment Date December 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Barclays, BNP Paribas, HSBC

& Swedbank Markets

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

ISIN XS0861583887

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.