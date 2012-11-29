Bank of England hires lead managers for 2017's 3-year USD bond
LONDON, Feb 21 The Bank of England said on Tuesday that it had hired Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Merrill Lynch to act as lead managers for a three-year U.S. dollar bond issue.
November 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Issuer TCS Finance Limited
Borrower TCS Bank
Issue Amount $125 million
Maturity Date June 06, 2018
Coupon 14.0 pct
Reoffer price 100
Yield 14.0 pct
Payment Date December 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan
Ratings B2 (Moody's), B (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0808636913
LONDON, Feb 21 Britain has sold 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) of an inflation-linked government bond maturing in 2065 after attracting orders of more than 11.9 billion pounds in a syndicated sale, a bookrunner on the deal said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Feb 20 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, kicked off its first investor roadshow on Monday, looking to persuade London money managers to back its initial public offering in the face of concerns about its growth prospects, valuation and corporate governance.