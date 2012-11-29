November 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Teliasonera AB

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date December 5, 2042

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price 98.997

Reoffer price 98.997

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct December 7, 2042

UKT

Payment Date December 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays. Deutsche Bank & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0861990173

Data supplied by International Insider.