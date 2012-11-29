Nov 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perpetual bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Societe Generale
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 6.625 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date December 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, SG CIB, Standard Chartered
& UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Callable on 11 June 2018 and any reset date thereafter
ISIN XS0813929782
