November 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Fondo de Amortizacion del Deficit Electrico

(FADE)

Guarantor Kingdom Of Spain

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date December 17, 2015

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.665

Yield 4.12 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Interpolated mid-yield level of the

October SPGB & January 2016 SPGB

Payment Date December 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB &

SGBM

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

