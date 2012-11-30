MUMBAI Nov 30 The Indian rupee rose marginally,
while federal bonds and stocks were broadly unchanged after the
September quarter economic growth came in line with market
estimates.
The main stock index extended gains to 0.4 percent
from 0.3 percent before the data release.
The rupee was at 54.54/56 to the dollar against
54.61/64 previously.
The 10-year bond yield was at 8.17 percent,
unchanged after the data. It was down 4 basis points after the
central bank announced open market operations.
India's economy grew at a lower-than-expected 5.3 percent in
the quarter ending in September, against analysts' forecast of
5.4 percent, government data showed on Friday.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)