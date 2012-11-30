November 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Instituto De Credito Oficial
(ICO)
Guarantor Kingdom of Spain
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 30, 2017
Coupon 4.875 pct
Reoffer price 100.21
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the 5.5 pct SPGB July 2017
Payment Date December 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs
International & Santander GBM
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.6 billion euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0849423081
Data supplied by International Insider.