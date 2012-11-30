November 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Instituto De Credito Oficial

(ICO)

Guarantor Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 30, 2017

Coupon 4.875 pct

Reoffer price 100.21

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the 5.5 pct SPGB July 2017

Payment Date December 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs

International & Santander GBM

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.6 billion euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0849423081

