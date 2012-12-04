December 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Keppel land Financial Services Pte Ltd

Guarantor Keppel Land Limited

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date December 11, 2019

Coupon 3.259 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.259 pct

Spread 220 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over CT7

Payment Date December 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Credit Suise, DBS

& Standard Chartered Bank

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

