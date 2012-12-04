December 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Post AG

* * * *

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date December 11, 2020

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.048

Reoffer price 99.048

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 98.9bp

over the 2.25 pct September 04, 2020 DBR

ISIN XS0862941506

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date December 11, 2024

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.75

Reoffer price 99.75

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 150.8bp

over the 1.5 pct September 04, 2022 DBR

ISIN XS0862952297

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date December 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING,

JPMorgan & Unicredit

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt issuance programme

Data supplied by International Insider.