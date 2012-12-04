December 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Metro Finance BV

Guarantor Metro AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 11, 2018

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.488

Reoffer price 99.488

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 189.1bp

Over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

Payment Date December 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Deutsche Bank, Mitsubishi

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0863116231

