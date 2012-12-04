December 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Rio Tinto Finance PLC

Guarantor RIO Tinto PLC & Rio Tinto Ltd

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 11, 2020

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.271

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122.8bp

over the 3.25 pct 2020 DBR

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas &

JPMorgan

ISIN XS0863129135

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 11, 2024

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 98.815

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 160bp

over the 1.5 pct 2022 DBR

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas &

JPMorgan

ISIN XS0863127279

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date December 11, 2029

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.824

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct 2028 UKT

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & RBCCM

ISIN XS0863076930

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date December 11, 2012

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue