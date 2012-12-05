TAIPEI Dec 5 Qualcomm's tie-up with
Sharp Corp will not affect Hon Hai Precision's talks
with the Japanese firm to become its biggest shareholder and the
deadline to reach a decision by next March still stands, a
Taiwan newspaper reported on Wednesday, quoting Hon Hai's
chairman.
Terry Gou, chairman of Hon Hai Precision Industry,
a major supplier of parts to Apple Inc, was mentioned
by the United Evening News as saying the Taiwan firm's talks to
get an up to 9.9 percent stake will not change even though the
cash injection from Qualcomm will give the U.S. chipmaker a 5
percent stake in Sharp.
Gou reiterated that he expects to reach a decision with
Sharp before March 2013, the Chinese-language newspaper
reported.
Sharp's talks with Hon Hai to renegotiate its investment
have stalled in the past few months as the Japanese company's
losses have mounted.
A Hon Hai executive, when contacted by Reuters on
Wednesday, said that the talks are still on and the price Hon
Hai will pay Sharp was yet to be agreed on by both companies.