December 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Groupe Auchan SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date December 12, 2022

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.587

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & HSBC

Ratings A (S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011372622

