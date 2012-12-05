BRIEF-New World Development Co Ltd says HY profit attributable HK$4.34 billion
* HY profit attributable HK$ 4.34 billion versus HK$3.30 billion
December 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
(BayernLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date December 12, 2019
Coupon 1.8 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.8 pct
Payment Date December 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000BLB0Q90
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Northern Trust Corp has deployed a new blockchain-based system built with International Business Machines Corp to record information on transactions involving private equity funds, in one of the first commercial deployments of the nascent technology.
By Susan Mathew Feb 22 Southeast Asian stock markets were largely flat on Wednesday, except Singapore which gained tracking U.S. stocks that rose to record highs on Tuesday driven by strong earnings. Stellar results by consumer stocks took Wall Street higher while the U.S. dollar strengthened on hawkish comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday strengthening the case for rate hikes to remain on track. Singapore stocks snapped two days of losses, rising 0.5 per