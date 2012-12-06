December 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a French covered bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Societe Generale SFH
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date December 19, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.617
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 71.5
bp over the 0.5 pct Oct 2017 OBL 164
Payment Date December 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Danske Bank, DZ Bank, ING,
Santander GBM & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.