December 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Credit Agricole SA

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 45bp

Issue price 99.895

Reoffer price 99.895

Payment Date December 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Data supplied by International Insider.