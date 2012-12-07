Turkey's Koc Holding says 2016 net profit 3.46 billion lira
ISTANBUL, Feb 17 Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding said on Friday its net profit dipped to 3.46 billion lira in 2016 from 3.57 billion a year earlier.
December 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Credit Agricole SA
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 14, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 45bp
Issue price 99.895
Reoffer price 99.895
Payment Date December 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
MUMBAI, Feb 17 India's central bank needs to ensure that the hard earned gains with regard to macro-economic stability are maintained and able to withstand global financial volatility, said Governor Urjit Patel in an interview to CNBC-TV18 news channel.
* FY net interest income HK$11.1 billion versus hk$11.93 billion