December 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower City of Gothenburg

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date December 17, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 46bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 46bp

Payment Date December 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0865730757

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.