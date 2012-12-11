MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
December 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
(CIBC)
Issue Amount A$125 million
Maturity Date January 24, 2018
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 99.967
Payment Date December 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & CIBC
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0866313264
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.