December 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ICICI Bank Limited, Dubai Branch

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 7, 2020

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 228 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0202406440

Data supplied by International Insider.