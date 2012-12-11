BRIEF-Societe Generale De Banque Jordanie FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.9 million dinars versus 10 million dinars year ago
December 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ICICI Bank Limited, Dubai Branch
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 7, 2020
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 228 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
ISIN CH0202406440
Data supplied by International Insider.
