December 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower GlaxoSmithKline Capital plc (GSK)

Guarantor GlaxoSmithKline plc

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 600 million sterling

Maturity Date December 20, 2027

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.803

Spread 108 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2028 UKT

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 800 million sterling

Maturity Date December 18, 2045

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.016

Spread 103 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2046 UKT

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date December 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International,

HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

