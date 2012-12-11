December 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower GlaxoSmithKline Capital plc (GSK)
Guarantor GlaxoSmithKline plc
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 600 million sterling
Maturity Date December 20, 2027
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.803
Spread 108 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2028 UKT
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 800 million sterling
Maturity Date December 18, 2045
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.016
Spread 103 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2046 UKT
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date December 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International,
HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
