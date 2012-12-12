BRIEF-GO TFI Q4 net profit up at 191,115 zlotys
* Q4 revenue 1.9 million zlotys ($466,761.66) versus 2.1 million zlotys a year ago
December 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount N$50 million
Maturity Date November 16, 2017
Coupon 4.125 pct
Issue price 101.35
Payment Date December 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Rabobank International
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total N$150 million
when fungible
ISIN XS0853807377
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Q4 revenue 1.9 million zlotys ($466,761.66) versus 2.1 million zlotys a year ago
Feb 14 Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage program for retirees.
* Engaged Capital calls on the board of Rent-A-Center Inc to immediately begin a strategic alternatives process