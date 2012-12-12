December 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount N$50 million

Maturity Date November 16, 2017

Coupon 4.125 pct

Issue price 101.35

Payment Date December 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Rabobank International

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total N$150 million

when fungible

ISIN XS0853807377

