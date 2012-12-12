December 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower JPMorgan Chase & Co
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date December 18, 2026
Coupon 5.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.908
Spread 157 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2025 UKT
Payment Date December 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0866897829
