Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
HELSINKI Dec 13 Nordic IT services provider Tieto said it was selling its operations in Italy and Spain to a private company, GEA Enterprises, to focus on its main markets .
Tieto, which competes with bigger services providers such as Accenture and IBM, said those operations mostly served the local telecoms sector and accounted for 32 million euros ($41.7 million) in sales last year. It added that the divestment will not significantly affect its profitability.
Tieto reported net sales of 1.8 billion euros last year.
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.