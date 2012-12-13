December 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Zoomlion H.K.SPV

Guarantor Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science

& Technology Co

Issue Amount $600 million

Maturity Date December 20, 2022

Coupon 6.125 pct

Issue price 99.08

Yield 6.25 pct

Payment Date December 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs

Listing Singapore

Data supplied by International Insider.