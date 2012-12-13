December 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Caterpillar International Finance Limited
Guarantor Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation
Issue Amount 5.0 billion Russian ruble
Maturity Date December 20, 2015
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 7.5 pct
Payment Date December 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Raiffeisen Bank International
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5000-100
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0868348987
