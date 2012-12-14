Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
December 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Telecom Italia S.p.A.
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 21, 2020
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 99.184
Reoffer price 99.184
Yield 4.134 pct
Spread 295 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 331.9bp
over the 3.25 pct January 2020 Bund
Payment Date December 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Goldman
Sachs International, JPMorgan, UBS & Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0868458653
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)