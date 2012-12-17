December 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG

(Dt Hypo)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date December 22, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 23.5bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Dt Hypo

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000DHY3822

