* India's 10-year benchmark bond yield eased for the fourth straight session and is expected to touch a five-month low again as fears of substantial amount of additional borrowing waned. * The 8.15 percent 2022 bond was at 8.10 percent, down one basis point from Wednesday's close when it had touched 8.10 percent for the first time since July 26, according to Thomson Reuters data. * "It (2022) can touch 8.08 percent today as there is no negative news," said a foreign bank dealer. * Despite several assurances from the Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, market feared a large amount of additional borrowing announcement by the end of December to attain a 5.3 percent fiscal deficit target amid slowdown in revenues. * Also, enthused by the dovish statement at the central bank's monetary policy review this month, markets are starting to expect a 50 basis point rate cut instead of a 25 basis point in January. * "Market is also supported from buying by investors like mutual funds and private banks who have greater holding power than foreign banks," the dealer said. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/suvashree.dchoudhury.t ; homsonreuters.com@reuters.net)