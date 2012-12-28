BRIEF-China Motor Bus Co clarifies on news related to letter from Argyle Street Management
* refers to articles which referred to letter from Argyle Street Management Ltd to board making allegations against management of co
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange unchanged. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan gains 0.43 percent. * Bharti Infratel Ltd debuts after raising about $760 million in India's biggest IPO in two years. Traders expect shares to come under pressure due to concerns about the outlook for mobile tower operators. * Foreign investors sold 1.33 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions bought 1.33 billion rupees of stocks on Thursday, when India's BSE index fell 0.48 percent. * Traders expect market to trade in a narrow range, with select oil marketing companies shares to be traced on talks of hike in diesel prices.
OSLO, Feb 13 More than 100 Norwegian banks will become co-owners of the Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google, the banks said on Monday.
SAO PAULO, Feb 13 BB Seguridade Participações SA forecast slower profit growth this year, reflecting the impact of Brazil's three-year recession and rapidly declining interest rates on the state-controlled insurer.