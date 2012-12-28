* Indian bond yields eased a tad but are unlikely to fall
sharply as traders were apprehensive of the cut-offs at the
central bank's open market operation due later in the day.
* The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.10
percent, down one basis point from Thursday's close when it had
touched 8.09 percent, its lowest since July 26.
* State-run banks who have been net sellers in the secondary
market for the last few sessions, are expected to show strong
demand at the bond auction later in the day.
* Market will also try to take direction cues from the auction
and debt purchase cut-offs.
* India will sell 120 billion rupees of a new 30-year bond, 8.12
percent 2020 bond and 8.20 percent 2025 bonds while the central
bank will buy upto 80 billion rupees of 8.07 percent July-2017
bonds, 8.15 percent 2022 bonds and 8.26 percent 2027 bonds
through open market operation.
(suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/suvashree.dchoudhury.t
; homsonreuters.com@reuters.net)