* Indian bond yields eased further as expectations of issuance of higher amount of borrowing through treasury bills instead of dated securities propped up sentiment. * Bonds are expected to rally if the government decides to borrow extra through T-bills which are short-term and are favourites among traders, unlike dated government securities. * "Market is expecting a net 300-400 billion rupees of T-bill issuance in Jan-March quarter," said a dealer at a primary dealership. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.10 percent, down one basis point from its close on Thursday, when it had touched 8.09 percent, its lowest since July 26. * "A higher t-bill issuance will confirm that there will be no additional borrowing through dated securities. Everybody wants to build position now because both inflation and growth is undershooting the targets, and net supply is lower because of the open market operations," the dealer said. * Markets also waited for the cut-offs at the bond auction and purchase. * India will sell 120 billion rupees of a new 30-year bond, 8.12 percent 2020 bond and 8.20 percent 2025 bonds while the central bank will buy up to 80 billion rupees of 8.07 percent July-2017 bonds, 8.15 percent 2022 bonds and 8.26 percent 2027 bonds through an open market operation. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/suvashree.dchoudhury.t ; homsonreuters.com@reuters.net)