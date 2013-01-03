January 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date January 08, 2020

Coupon 10.25 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer Yield 10.25 pct

Payment Date January 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan & UBS

Ratings B1 (Moody's), B+ (S&P)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS0871580477

