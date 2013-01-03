BRIEF-Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with Bahamas
* Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with the Bahamas to grow tourism to the destination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
January 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date January 08, 2020
Coupon 10.25 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer Yield 10.25 pct
Payment Date January 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan & UBS
Ratings B1 (Moody's), B+ (S&P)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
ISIN XS0871580477
* John P. Pecora reports a 6.67 percent passive stake in Saexploration Holdings Inc as of March 2, 2017 -SEC filing Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 8 A German court named Frankfurt-based Deka Investment on Wednesday as lead plaintiff for 1,470 damages claims against Volkswagen totalling 1.9 billion euros ($2 bln) over its diesel emissions scandal.