January 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 12, 2018

Coupon 1.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.407

Reoffer yield 1.62 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 117.3bp

Over the 4.0 pct Due 2018 DBR

Payment Date January 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings A2(Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+(Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0872705057

