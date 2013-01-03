January 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday.
Borrower BNP Paribas SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 12, 2018
Coupon 1.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.407
Reoffer yield 1.62 pct
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 117.3bp
Over the 4.0 pct Due 2018 DBR
Payment Date January 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings A2(Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+(Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0872705057
Data supplied by International Insider.