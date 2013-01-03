January 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date January 08, 2021

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.24

Payment Date Januery 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BLB0RJ6

