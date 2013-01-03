BRIEF-Farglory Life Insurance receives penalty order of T$1.2 mln
* Says it was imposed fine of T$1.2 milliom by Financial Supervisory Commission, due to its violation of Insurance Act
January 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower BBVA Senior Finance SA
Guarantor Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sa
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 17, 2018
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.709
Spread 295 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 336.4bp
over the OBL#164
Payment Date January 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs International,
HSBC & SC CIB
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
ISIN XS0872702112
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says it was imposed fine of T$1.2 milliom by Financial Supervisory Commission, due to its violation of Insurance Act
* GE's David Nason tells White House he's not interested in joining Fed - Bloomberg
WARSAW, March 8 Poland's central bank governor said on Wednesday that he saw no reason to consider raising interest rates this year, since inflation was expected to stabilise.