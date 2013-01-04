January 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel SA

(BFCM)

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 11, 2018

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.881

Spread 72 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 108.5bp

over the 4.0 pct January 01, 2019 DBR

Payment Date January 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0873248420

Data supplied by International Insider.