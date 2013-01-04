BRIEF-FIRST NATIONAL FINANCIAL Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66
* FIRST NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL 2016 RESULTS
Jan 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date August 4, 2016
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 100.25
Payment Date January 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 125 million Turkish lira
when fungible
ISIN XS0864257349
Data supplied by International Insider.
* THE NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP, INC. RELEASES FINANCIAL RESULTS
* Echelon Insurance receives regulatory approval for the sale of its european operations