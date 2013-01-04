BRIEF-FIRST NATIONAL FINANCIAL Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66
* FIRST NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL 2016 RESULTS
January 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 151.5 million euro
Maturity Date February 04, 2053
Coupon Zero
Reoffer price 19.8137
Reoffer yield 4.13 pct
Payment Date February 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1RE319
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* FIRST NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL 2016 RESULTS
* THE NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP, INC. RELEASES FINANCIAL RESULTS
* Echelon Insurance receives regulatory approval for the sale of its european operations