January 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 151.5 million euro

Maturity Date February 04, 2053

Coupon Zero

Reoffer price 19.8137

Reoffer yield 4.13 pct

Payment Date February 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1RE319

