January 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Sun Hung Kai Properties Capital Market Ltd
Guarantor Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date January 16, 2023
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.386
Reoffer yield 3.699 pct
Spread 180 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.625 pct Due 2022 UST
Payment Date January 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P)
Listing HongKong
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.