Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Volkswagen International Finance NV

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2020

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.69

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, HSBC & Societe Generale

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0873793375

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.