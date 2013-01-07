Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Volkswagen International Finance NV
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 14, 2020
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.69
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, HSBC & Societe Generale
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN XS0873793375
