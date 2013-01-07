Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
January 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Metropolitan Life Global Funding I
(Met Life)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 350 million sterling
Maturity Date January 11, 2023
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 98.987
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the 4.0 pct 2022 UKT
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 11, 2023
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.368
Spread 72 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS0873665706
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date January 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
& HSBC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's Global Note Issuance programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.