BRIEF-Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction's unit signs ppp project
March 8 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB
Issue Amount 400 million Renminbi
Maturity Date January 15, 2016
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000-10
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
March 8 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
March 8 Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Chemicals Ltd
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Banks: Chart of the Month - Taiwan https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895090 TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, March 07 (Fitch) Taiwan's high household leverage and rising debt-servicing pressures are likely to constrain economic growth and act as a headwind to further improvements in the financial profiles of Taiwanese banks, says Fitch Ratings. Risks to broader financial stability are mitigated by high