Fitch: Taiwan Household Debt to Drag on Growth and Bank Profiles

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Banks: Chart of the Month - Taiwan https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895090 TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, March 07 (Fitch) Taiwan's high household leverage and rising debt-servicing pressures are likely to constrain economic growth and act as a headwind to further improvements in the financial profiles of Taiwanese banks, says Fitch Ratings. Risks to broader financial stability are mitigated by high