Borrower BPE Financiaciones SA

Guarantor Banco Popular Espanol SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date July 17, 2015

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.729

Payment Date January 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Banco Popular, Santander GBM

& UBS

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

