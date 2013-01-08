UPDATE 1-Santander, Intesa Sanpaolo to sell Allfunds Bank in 1.8 bln euro deal
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Prudential plc
Issue Amount $700 million
Maturity Date Perpetual bond
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CITI, HSBC
& Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.